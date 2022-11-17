Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indonesian leader says negotiations on G20 declaration ‘very tough’

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

NUSA DUA, Nov 16: Indonesia's president said Wednesday that negotiations for a joint G20 summit declaration were extremely difficult, but hailed the leaders' agreement.
President Joko Widodo hosted two days of talks on the resort island of Bali that were overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, before passing the baton to next year's host: India.
"The discussion was very very tough but eventually the leaders agreed on the content of the declaration which is the condemnation of the war in Ukraine because it has violated the borders, the integrity of the region," he told a closing press conference.
"It has caused misery for people and worsened the global economy."
The document said "most members strongly condemned the war" and called for the extension of a deal with Russia that allows the export of Ukrainian grain.
The Indonesian leader said the most debated paragraph in the declaration's text was the one focused on Moscow's war in Ukraine.
"Until midnight, we talked about this, and finally the Bali declaration was reached by consensus," he said.
"We agreed that war has an impact on the global economy. The global economy will not be achieved without peace. Therefore, I said, the war must be stopped."
Widodo handed over the G20 chair to New Delhi, which maintains strong economic ties with Moscow, at a ceremony with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil's Lula, world leaders bolster UN climate talks
Indonesian leader says negotiations on G20 declaration ‘very tough’
Ukraine air defence missile responsible for Poland blast: Biden
Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals
NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration
Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid
Xi urges better ties in rare summit with Australia
Ukrainian, Russian prisoners of war tortured: UN


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft