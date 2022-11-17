Four summoned for forgery 

Use Of 'Hanif' TrademarkThe High Court (HC) on Tuesday summoned four persons including the plaintiff and the defendant in order to identify those involved in making the fake court order regarding the use of 'Hanif' trademark.

After the matter came to notice of the court, the HC bench comprising Justice Zubair Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain summoned them to appear before it on November 24 to explain their position in this regard.

Those who were summoned by the court they are - Managing Director (MD) of Hanif Paribahan Service Limited Mohammad Kamal Uddin, Managing Director of Hanif Super Private Limited Anisul Islam, Registrar and Deputy Registrar of patent design and trademark directorate.

At the same time, the HC bench directed the Registrar General of the Supreme Court to investigate on whether anyone is involved in preparing the forgery orders.

According to the details of the incident, the Managing Director (MD) of Hanif Paribahan Service Limited is Mohammad Kamal Uddin. Anisul Islam is the MD of Hanif Super Private Limited. These two companies involved in the transport business are conducting business using the 'Hanif' trademark. The trademark number of this 'Hanif' is 17467. But on October 23, a fake order was prepared mentioning the names of two judges of the HC bench.

The writ petition number of the said fake order is mentioned as 15321/2022. Hanif Paribahan Service Limited is being made as the writ petitioner.

Commerce Secretary, Industries Secretary, Registrar and Deputy Registrar of Patents, Designs and Trademarks Department, Deputy Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms and MD of Hanif Super Private Limited Anisul Islam have been made respondents in the petition.

According to the forged order, Hanif Super Pvt Ltd was restrained from using the 'Hanif' trademark in its transport. The fake order mentions directing the concerned authorities to dispose of the application made by Hanif Paribahan Service Limited on October 16 within 30 days.

A photocopy of the fake order came to Sheikh Saifuzzaman, the current Deputy Attorney General of the bench. After that he brought the issue of fraud to the notice of the HC.

Then, the HC bench expressed surprise and concern after scrutinizing the copy of the fake order.

The HC bench astonished and said that the image and dignity of the High Court has been destroyed following the unprecedented fraud order.

After that the HC bench summoned the four persons and directed the Registrar General to investigate whether any officer or employee is involved in making the fraud order.

















