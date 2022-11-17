Video
Police FC earn emphatic victory

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

M S Bablu scored a brace as Bangladesh Police Football Club made winning start in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup football defeating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 4-1 goals in their opening group D match held today (Wednesday) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Apart from Bablu's two goals in the match, skipper Joyonto Kumer Roy and Isa Faisal defender Isa Faysal supported him with a lone goal each for Police FC who led the first half by 3-0 goals.
Substitute forward Mohammad Abdullah netted the lone goal for Rahmatganj MFS.
Police FC launched attack early and immediately got reap as captain Kumer Roy scored the first goal in the 4th minute.
Bablu doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Police FC in the 10th minute while he further widened the team's margin scoring his second and third goal for Police FC in the 16th minute of the match.
After the resumption, Rahmatganj were desperate to stage a fight back in the match, but due to pack defense Rahmatganj hardly failed to put any pressure on Police FC.
Rahmatganj ultimately had to leave the field with defeat as after the goal it was quite impossible for them to stage a fight back in the remaining proceeding.
Bangladesh Police FC clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS were off-colored except the day's lone goal.    -BSS


