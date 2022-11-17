Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India captain Pandya dismisses Vaughan's World Cup criticism

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

India captain Hardik Pandya takes part in a training session two days out from the first T20 cricket match, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 16, 2022.

India captain Hardik Pandya takes part in a training session two days out from the first T20 cricket match, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 16, 2022.

WELLINGTON, NOV 16: India's Twenty20 captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday dismissed Michael Vaughan's criticism of his side, saying they have nothing to prove on their New Zealand tour despite a disappointing World Cup campaign.
Pandya will captain India for the first of three T20s starting in Wellington on Friday with Shikhar Dhawan then taking over the captaincy for the three one-day internationals that follow.
India were dumped out of the T20 World Cup in the semifinals last Thursday by eventual winners England, whose former captain Vaughan accused the Indian team of regularly failing to convert their considerable talent into titles.
"India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.
India last won the ODI World Cup as hosts back in 2011, but Pandya dismissed Vaughan's comments.
"When you don't do well, people will have their opinion, which we respect, but at (the) international level, we don't have anything to prove to anyone," Pandya told reporters in Wellington.
The allrounder and his vice-captain Rishabh Pant are the new Indian stars tipped to take over from regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both rested for the New Zealand tour.
India's head coach Rahul Dravid is also taking a break with VVS Laxman, head of their National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, in charge.
Nevertheless, India have included new batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav, who can hit the ball to all parts of the ground with an array of shots.
Speedster Umran Malik has been added to bolster the bowling, which has recently failed to fire in white-ball matches and the World Cup.
"The main boys are not here, but we have a new bunch -- new guys with lots of excitement and energy," added Pandya.
He sees the New Zealand tour as a good way to work off any World Cup frustrations.
"Obviously, there is the disappointment of the World Cup, but we need to cope with it just like successes: move forward and rectify the mistakes we made so we don't repeat them."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lloris will not wear anti-discrimination armband
Bale '100 percent fit' as Wales end 64-year wait at World Cup
Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak
Ronaldo risks United legacy after explosive tirade
Messi's Argentina and champions France jet to World Cup
Police FC earn emphatic victory
India captain Pandya dismisses Vaughan's World Cup criticism
WC organisers defend fans accused of being 'fake'


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft