WC organisers defend fans accused of being 'fake'

DOHA, NOV 16: World Cup organisers on Wednesday came to the defence of Indian fans in Qatar who have been labelled "fake" for wearing the shirts of football's powerhouse nations.

Thousands of supporters, mainly from India and other South Asian nations, took part in a parade in Doha that sparked suggestions they had been paid to wear Argentina, Brazil and England shirts as a stunt to promote the tournament.

The Indian fans have been outraged by the accusations, insisting they are passionate about the sport.

Now the Qatar organising committee has weighed in, issuing a strongly worded statement, backing the contribution of the fans.

"Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are 'real' fans," the statement said.

"We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising. "Qatar, and the rest of the world, is comprised of a diverse range of football fans, many of whom share emotional connections with multiple nations." -AFP













