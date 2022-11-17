Ten men Sheikh Jamal DC made winning start



A moment of the match between BFF Elite Football Academy (white & green) and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (red & blue) in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup 2022 on Wednesday in Cumilla photo: BFF

Thanks to Sheikh Jamal's foreign recruit Stewart who scored a brilliant hat-trick in the match to secure his team's victory on the day. Stewart gave Sheikh Jamal a deserving lead in the 21st minute and he doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 28th minute of the match.

After the breather, Stewart completed his hat-trick goal in the 66th minute securing full three points for his team.

BFF Elite Football Academy team could not create any resistance against Sheikh Jamal DC in the whole proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with defeat.

Tareq of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club was shown red card by the referee following double yellow cards.

Sheikh Jamal DC will play their next group match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society on Sunday (Nov 20) at the same venue while BFF Elite Football Academy team will meet Bangladesh Police Football Club on the same day at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Thursday's matches: Bangladesh Navy Football team vs Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj and Fortis Football Club Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. -BSS







Ten men Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made winning start in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football beating BFF Elite Football Academy team by 3-0 goals in their opening group D match held today (Wednesday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.Thanks to Sheikh Jamal's foreign recruit Stewart who scored a brilliant hat-trick in the match to secure his team's victory on the day. Stewart gave Sheikh Jamal a deserving lead in the 21st minute and he doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 28th minute of the match.After the breather, Stewart completed his hat-trick goal in the 66th minute securing full three points for his team.BFF Elite Football Academy team could not create any resistance against Sheikh Jamal DC in the whole proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with defeat.Tareq of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club was shown red card by the referee following double yellow cards.Sheikh Jamal DC will play their next group match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society on Sunday (Nov 20) at the same venue while BFF Elite Football Academy team will meet Bangladesh Police Football Club on the same day at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Thursday's matches: Bangladesh Navy Football team vs Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj and Fortis Football Club Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. -BSS