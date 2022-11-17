Cumilla United, Dhaka Rangers split point in Women's Football

Cumilla United Club split point with Dhaka Rangers Football Club when their match ended in a tame goalless draw in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held today (Wednesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, both the teams got several scoring chances but failed to convert any lack of proper finishing.

Earlier, in the day's first match, Sagorika slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw FC Brahmanbaria made winning start in the League beating old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club by 4-0 goals held at the same venue.

Apart from Sagorika's hat-trick with three goals, Rubina supported her with a lone goal for FC Brahmanbaria who led the first half by 3-0 goals. -BSS







