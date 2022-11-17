Franchise Hockey's final today



Monarch Padma captain Imran Hasan Pintu and ACME Chattogram captain Rezaul Karim Babu posing with the champions' trophy of the Hockey Champions Trophy ahead of the final on Wednesday. photo: BHF

Private satellite channel T-Sports telecast the final match live that kicks off at 6.30 pm.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

Earlier, ACME Chattogram moved to Hockey Champions Trophy final after a 2-1 victory over Rupayan City Cumilla in the first qualifier.

While Shakib Al Hasan's Monarch Mart booked their ticket of final when they defeated Rupayan City Cumilla by 4-3 goals in the keenly contested second qualifier match of the four-team playoff stage fray. -BSS









