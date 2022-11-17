Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Franchise Hockey's final today

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Monarch Padma captain Imran Hasan Pintu and ACME Chattogram captain Rezaul Karim Babu posing with the champions' trophy of the Hockey Champions Trophy ahead of the final on Wednesday. photo: BHF

Monarch Padma captain Imran Hasan Pintu and ACME Chattogram captain Rezaul Karim Babu posing with the champions' trophy of the Hockey Champions Trophy ahead of the final on Wednesday. photo: BHF

ACME Chattogram take on Shakib Al Hasan's Monarch Mart Padma in the final match of country's first-ever six-team franchise Hockey Champions Trophy scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday) at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
Private satellite channel T-Sports telecast the final match live that kicks off at 6.30 pm.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.
Earlier, ACME Chattogram moved to Hockey Champions Trophy final after a 2-1 victory over Rupayan City Cumilla in the first qualifier.
While Shakib Al Hasan's Monarch Mart booked their ticket of final when they defeated Rupayan City Cumilla by 4-3 goals in the keenly contested second qualifier match of the four-team playoff stage fray.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lloris will not wear anti-discrimination armband
Bale '100 percent fit' as Wales end 64-year wait at World Cup
Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak
Ronaldo risks United legacy after explosive tirade
Messi's Argentina and champions France jet to World Cup
Police FC earn emphatic victory
India captain Pandya dismisses Vaughan's World Cup criticism
WC organisers defend fans accused of being 'fake'


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft