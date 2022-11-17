FC Brahmanbaria register emphatic win as Sagorika slams hat-trick

Sagorika slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw FC Brahmanbaria made winning start in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League beating old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club by 4-0 goals held today (Wednesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Apart from Sagorika's hat-trick with three goals, Rubina supported her with a lone goal for FC Brahmanbaria who led the first half by 3-0 goals.

Rubina opened an account scoring the first goal for FC Brahmanbaria early in the 5th minute and Sagorika doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 12th minute of the match.

She further widened the FC Brahmanbaria's margin scoring her second and third goal in the 37th minute and after the breather she completed her hat-trick goal scoring the fourth goal for FC Brahmanbaria in the 85th minute of the match. -BSS













