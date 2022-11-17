Video
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

MBL training institute conducts training for Bengal Bank’s MTO

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Training Institute recently inaugurated a 15 day long foundation training for Management Trainee Officers (MTO) of Bengal Commercial Bank at MBTI campus, says a press release.
A total number of 28 MTO's from Bengal Commercial Bank are participating at the foundation training.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank inaugurated training.
In his inaugural speech Chowdhury advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines as well as be proactive in providing excellent customer service to customers of the bank.
He also emphasized on honesty and ethical practices in discharging assigned responsibilities by the officers. K.M. Awlad Hossain Deputy Managing Director of Bengal Commercial Bank graced the program as guest of Honor.
In his address Hossain thanked the management of Mercantile Bank for arranging the foundation training. Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of Mercantile Bank delivered the welcome speech. Md. Abdus Salam, EVP and Head of SME Financing division of Bengal Commercial Bank was also present at the inaugural programme. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the opening programme.


