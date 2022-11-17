Video
‘Multimodal logistics services can enhance growth’

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the country can achieve higher economic   growth by developing multimodal transport network while the FBCCI president Jashim Uddin told a seminar that a strong logistic network can earn another $50 billion for the country in just few years
Through connecting road, water and rail routes it is possible, the minister said while speaking as chief guest in the opening of a two-day workshop titled 'Formulating National Logistics Industry Development Policy for Bangladesh: Experience from Global Good Practices" in city's Intercontinental Hotel on Wednesday.
World Bank Group, Ministry of Industries and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) jointly organized the program.
FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, Dr Shomik Raj Mehndiratta, Zakia Sultana, Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary, Prime Minister's Office and Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for Industries were special guests in the program while BUILD Chairperson Nihad Kabir addressed the opening session.
Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said roadway is still dominant in the transport sector whereas there is  vast water ways and rail routes in the country. He said the government is aware about the necessity for strengthening logistics sector to cope with growing need of the economy and cater the rising trade related transport services.
Aiming to develop a well connected logistics services the government has included 29 logistics sub sectors in its National Industrial Policy, he said and added a draft logistics policy is already in the  cabinet for approval.
"We need regulatory reforms to improve logistics in Bangladesh. Diversification in logistics and business can accelerate growth and in this regard an inter agency coordination is a must", the industries minister said.
He sought supports from all ministries in line with logistics policy support in India and in Vietnam. He said, "We have already built mega projects like Padma Bridge and there is seamless connectivity across the country. So time has come to focus on logistics developments."
The FBCCI president said logistics is important for doing business. "We need to use both rail routes and water ways along with roadways. We need massive dredging of river to ensure adequate navigability for cargo transport."








