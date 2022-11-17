

Bangladesh Finance Capital launched scheme for sole investors

In this scheme an investor will deposit a fixed amount every month. With that money, Bangladesh Finance Capital will analyze the market risk and give research information to the investor.

Bangladesh Finance Capital will create an investment portfolio with an annual service fee of 3 per cent if the investment is agreed upon.

The officials of Bangladesh Finance Capital said this about the 'Blue-Sip' scheme at Meet the Press on Wednesday. "Blue-Sip or Blue Systematic Investment Plan" was highlighted in the press conference.

Bangladesh Finance Capital is a subsidiary of financial institution of Bangladesh Finance.

Regarding the scheme, Bangladesh Finance Managing Director Kaiser Hamid said, "An investor will invest any amount every month for a period of three years or more. At the end of the term he will withdraw with the profit."

He also said anyone can withdraw the investment at any time.

Currently nobody helps with research data for small investors. An expert panel has been constituted to administer the scheme. "Blue-chip" scheme will be formed with the information of "blue-chip" from among the companies listed in the market who decide.

Investors can avail this scheme by depositing a minimum of Tk 3,000 per month. The term of which will run between 3 to 10 years.

In response to a question, Kaiser Hamid said that a database has been created by analyzing the data of 'blue-chip' companies of the last 5 years of the capital market. It will be managed with software. For the last 6 months we have managed the "Blue-Sip" scheme and got good results.

The managing director of Bangladesh Finance Capital AHM Nazmul Ahsan said, "most of those who invest in the capital market are inexperienced; Even those who claim to be experts don't understand as much and the average investor has to suffer. This product has been designed by real researchers to solve such problems."

Bangladesh Finance Capital officials Inam Ahmed Hasan and Bangladesh Finance Securities Managing Director AHM Nazmul Ahsan were also present on the occasion.



















