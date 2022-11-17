Video
Turkey happy to be energy transit way for BD: Envoy

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on Wednesday said Turkey would be "more than happy" to play the role of a transit country for energy supply to Bangladesh.
He said the Russian Federation has conveyed that it would like to see Turkey as an energy hub for exporting oil and gas to Europe.
"If that is possible for Bangladesh and some formula can be found, and if we need to play a role in this as a transit country, of course we will be more than happy to do so," said Ambassador Turan who was speaking at a "Meet the Ambassador" programme in a Dhaka hotel.
He said Turkey is not a country with energy resources. "So, we are not a source country for energy supply but we are a transit country."
Asked about his impression of Bangladesh's relations with India and China, he said Bangladesh is benefitting from cooperation with both countries.
"Bangladesh's foreign policy is doing very well under the circumstances. It's very prudent not to take any side. Bangladesh's foreign policy is navigating successfully so far," he said.
Responding to a question on defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey, he said it is a "substantial cooperation", but he did not disclose details.
Referring to former foreign secretary Md. Touhid Hossain's views on joint or co-production of defence equipment, the envoy said defence cooperation should not be only buying and selling, rather it should be more about joint collaboration.
"This is what we exactly like to do. We have shown our interest in technology transfer and joint ventures," he said.
Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of the Centre for Governance Studies moderated the programme.
Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the event in collaboration with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh.    UNB


