Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD targets to raise cotton output five folds by 2030

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has set a target to increase cotton production five times by 2030, introducing new varieties and expanding cultivation areas, since the country appeared as the second largest consumer of the industrial crop.
'Cotton could be a major cash crop as we need to spend US$3billion every year for its import to meet its expanding demand in the textile industry,' Cotton Development Board (CDB) additional director Md Fakhre Alam Ibne Tabib told The Daily Observer.
The country currently produces less than 0.2 million cotton bales (1 bale equals roughly 480 pounds) a year against the annual demand for 8.5 million bales, according to official statistics.
Against the backdrop of high demands, Bangladeshi textile and spinning mills and other users import cotton from India, the United States, several African and Central Asian countries, Australia, Brazil and Pakistan.
Tabib said they set the target to enhance the domestic cotton production to 1 million bales using newly invented high yielding and hybrid varieties and using the vast low fertile barren lands in the country's southeastern hill region alongside some plain districts.
Western Jhenaidah and Jashore are plain districts while parts of Bandarban and Rangamati are hill districts where the country currently witnesses cotton production.
The cotton board now runs 27 on-farm trials in 13 zones covering greater Jashore, greater Kushtia, Rajshahi, Bogura, Rangpur, Thakurgaon, Dhaka, Mymensigh and the three hill districts incorporating Khagrachari as part of their initiatives.
CDB officials said the trial of germplasm of 12 high yielding Turkish cotton varieties were now underway at research farms under a project called Enhancing Capability in Cotton Varieties Development.
'We are expanding (cotton) cultivation coverage on low-fertile regions of - Barind land (greater Rajshahi), drought-and saline-prone areas, shoals and hilly areas, keeping in mind the initiative does not affect the main crops,' Tabib said.
He said the CDB scientists last year developed a new cotton variety naming it 'CDB Cotton 19' alongside inventing two cultivation methods under a series of research projects in five cotton research centres of the country.
'Our researches simultaneously improved the cotton qualities alongside the varieties,' Talib said.
Cotton is mainly sown in the July-August period and harvested between December and January. Currently its cultivation is spread over 45,000 hectares of land while the figure was 31,500 hectares in 2009-2010.
Over the past one decade the production volume nearly doubled since it was less than 100,000 bales in 2009-2010. According to CDB officials, raw or seed cotton production was about 2,000 kg per hectare in 2009-10 which now stands at 4,000 kg per hectare with introduction of high yielding and hybrid varieties.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL training institute conducts training for Bengal Bank’s MTO
‘Multimodal logistics services can enhance growth’
Bangladesh Finance Capital launched scheme for sole investors
Turkey happy to be energy transit way for BD: Envoy
Saudi miner renews phosphate fertiliser deal with BD
BD targets to raise cotton output five folds by 2030
DSE rises on bargain hunting, CSE slides on selling


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft