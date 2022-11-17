DSE rises on bargain hunting, CSE slides on selling

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose on Wednesday as bargain hunters took floor while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for third consecutive day as investors continued to offload shares.

At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE gained 35.02 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 6,253. The Shariah-based index DSES added 9.36 points or 0.69 per cent to 1,356 and the blue-chip index DS30 increased 8.61 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 2,191.

However, another important indicator of the market declined DSE turnover delined to Tk 468.5 crore from Tk 560 crore on Tuesday.

Of the issues traded, 76 advanced, 11 declined, and 234 remained unchanged.

Genex Infosys topped the DSE trade. Tk 45.68 crore shares of the company were traded. Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 36.47 crore.

Bashundhara Paper's shares of Tk 26.47 crore came to the third position in the top list of transactions.

At the CSE the composite index CASPI fell by 7 points. Shares worth Tk 8.9 crore were traded in CSE.









