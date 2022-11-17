Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE rises on bargain hunting, CSE slides on selling

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose on Wednesday as bargain hunters took floor while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for third consecutive day as investors continued to offload shares.
At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE gained 35.02 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 6,253. The Shariah-based index DSES added 9.36 points or 0.69 per cent to 1,356 and the blue-chip index DS30 increased 8.61 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 2,191.
However, another important indicator of the market declined DSE turnover delined to Tk 468.5 crore from Tk 560 crore on Tuesday.
Of the issues traded, 76 advanced, 11 declined, and 234 remained unchanged.
Genex Infosys topped the DSE trade. Tk 45.68 crore shares of the company were traded. Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 36.47 crore.
Bashundhara Paper's shares of Tk 26.47 crore came to the third position in the top list of transactions.
At the CSE the composite index CASPI fell by 7 points. Shares worth Tk 8.9  crore were traded in CSE.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL training institute conducts training for Bengal Bank’s MTO
‘Multimodal logistics services can enhance growth’
Bangladesh Finance Capital launched scheme for sole investors
Turkey happy to be energy transit way for BD: Envoy
Saudi miner renews phosphate fertiliser deal with BD
BD targets to raise cotton output five folds by 2030
DSE rises on bargain hunting, CSE slides on selling


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft