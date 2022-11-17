

BDCF holds its second networking event in Dhaka

The event provided the experienced development communication professional and the budding communicators, and the development students with an opportunity to engage with each other and learn from their experiences.

Over 150 development communication professionals and students gathered at a restaurant in Dhaka on Saturday for this networking event.

The dreamer and the social media adviser for International Rescue Committee (IRC) Masud Rana, first created this Facebook based group. With over 6500 members, the group is now a hub for development communicators around the country, and serving the needs of learning and information for many budding communicators as well as the experienced ones.

Lead organiser of the event, Md Abdul Quayyum stated, "The main purpose of the BDCF is to create a bridge between the youth communication professionals with the experienced ones, so that they can all contribute together for the betterment of the country. I hope this type of event will further strengthen these bonds."

Through the three sessions during today's event, participants got to know each other and shared tips and tricks for successes in the development sectors. In addition, they discussed best practices to efficiently communicate their respective organisations' successes to the audiences.

The participants applauded the events and its overall outcomes. They hoped that this will continue in the future to cater the needs of development communication professionals in Bangladesh.







