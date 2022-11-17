'Vivo's smartphone Y22s attracting youngsters'

Vivo recently launched its latest handset of vivo Y series Y22s with vigorous camera quality along with trendy features, stylish looks and robust performance has affixed this device an excellent dimension.

Customers can grab this beautiful flagship smaetphone from any nearby authorized vivo stores or E-stores by only 21,999 BDT, says a press release.

The smartphone comes of two trendy color variants with glossy finish. One is Starlit Blue and the other is Summer Cyan. Starlit blue resembles the sparkling stars of this cosmic universe while Summer Cyan is a symbol of ultramodern surface texturing techniques.

vivo Y22s offers 6gb RAM and 128gb storage. It also is equipped with the operating system Fun touch OS 12. Its Snapdragon 680 processor is promised to deliver long lasting seamless interactions. To ensure an uninterrupted safe service, the smartphone includes 5mAh battery with an 18W flash charger which is capable to fully charge the phone within just 2 hours and 10 mins.

The rear camera of new Y22s has built in dual camera set up having the main camera of 1.8 aperture 50 megapixel and an auxiliary macro sensor camera of 2.4 aperture 2 megapixel. The selfie lovers can enjoy a lavish clicking ambience with its 8-megapixel front camera. Not only that, the phone also provides portrait mode both in front and rare camera including today's chic recording attributes like panorama, slow motion and time lapse shooting.









