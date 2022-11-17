Spain's Jeanologia launches jeans finishing plant in BD

Spanish sustainable technology firm Jeanologia has launched Laundry5.Zero in Bangladesh - a jeans finishing plant it says guarantees zero discharges and zero contamination.

Laundry5.Zero is expected to lead the Bangladesh textile industry towards "full sustainability and competitiveness", Jeanologia says. The company is in Dhaka at this week's Denim Expo where it will discuss 'how to initiate the path towards circularity in the textile industry'.

Jeanologia's new eco-efficient Laundry5.Zero plant guarantees 85% savings in water usage, as well as zero discharges and zero contamination, thanks to the integration of the company's technologies.

With a sustainable production capacity of between 5,000 and 25,000 garments per day, the finishing plant will enable "a new digital, automated and environmentally-friendly production model that reduces time, costs and simplifies processes", Jeanologia says.

Manuj Kanchan, area manager of Jeanologia in Asia, adds that the 'Engineering Center' in this new production model is "the brain of new digital production".

"Bangladesh has great potential and can become the world's denim-producing powerhouse. For 20 years at Jeanologia, we have been promoting the development of its textile industry with comprehensive technologies and innovative processes that provide greater efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness. Technologies that allow us to face the challenges of the future, reducing costs as well as the country's water and environmental footprint."

The high-tech centre is constituted as a fully digitised laboratory that accompanies the textile industry in its digital transformation and in its conversion process towards sustainability. It is capable of simplifying and streamlining workflow, developing digital samples and physical garments, and guaranteeing that the same results produced at the laboratory can level up to mass production for perfect reproducibility, i.e. "from lab to bulk".

In its "Clean up-Bright Future Ahead" seminar at this week's Bangladesh Denim Expo, Jeanologia's Kanchan will provide key points on how to initiate the path towards circularity in the textile industry.

In Kanchan's opinion, water will be the main cost factor in the near future. He points out the importance of converting denim production centres into eco-efficient plants, and that Bangladesh join Jeanologia's MissionZero to eliminate the use of water and dumping completely from the global production of jeans.

In September, Jeanologia joined hands with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturing and Export Association (BGMEA) to support the country's RMG industry in adopting innovative technologies and processes to become more efficient and sustainable.

