Move to amend Tobacco Act ignoring small stakeholders ill-gotten

Tobacco industry stakeholders said their views were not consulted while adopting critical amendments to Smoking and Tobacco Products Control Act of 2005which was later amended in 2013

They said the unilateral amendment without consulting the stakeholders such as manufacturers, sellers, buyers, and retailers will not only cause huge loss of revenue to the government but also impact the business and livelihood of small traders.

The amendment is aimed at protecting the interest of big manufacturing industry at the cost of small business. Mobile shops and cigarette hawkers will face big challenges in their livelihood and as per experts opinion it will create a negative impact to government revenue collection and unemployment.

According to sources, a draft of the amended version of the Act was published on June 16 in the website of the Health and Family Welfare ministry soliciting public opinion.

The proposed draft includes several critical amendments, such as the adoption of specific licenses for the sale of tobacco and tobacco products, prohibition on the sale of tobacco and tobacco products via mobile shops/hawkers and many more.

According to stakeholders the entire process was executed without consulting the small stakeholders involved tobacco trading.

Only after the draft was published on the website, the concerned stakeholders were able to submit their opinion in writing to the Ministry. It makes no sense while the provisions of the proposed amendment will adversely affect the livelihoods of around 15 lakh retailers and another 50-lakh of their family members.

The Covid-19 crisis followed closely by the Russia-Ukraine war has rendered costly damages to economic growth worldwide and livelihood of small tobacco traders remained highly vulnerable from it.

The stakeholders said by keeping the source of revenue intact, it is possible for the country to not go backwards on development. The National Board of Revenue (NBR), in the last 2021-2022 fiscal year, earned nearly Tk 30,000 crore from cigarettes in value-added tax (VAT).

Lead economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the move will not only lower consumption, but will affect the revenue earning of the country and will boost the illegal trade of fake tobacco products.

With the proper implementation of this law under the existing Tobacco Control Act, many positive changes have been made possible, including abolition of advertisements of tobacco products, prohibition of sale of tobacco or tobacco products to any buyer under the age of 18, smoking in designated places, etc. They wondered why the government wants to change the law that will harm small traders.

World Bank data shows, the number of tobacco users in 2009 was 44 percent of the total population. Through the amendment in 2013, the government has successfully brought this number down to 34 per cent in 2017.

This shows that almost every year on average there has been a reduction of 1 per cent in the number of smokers and if the trend continues, we can expect to see a decline of further 20 per cent (approx).













