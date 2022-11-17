Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lugang Technology to invest $23m in Ishwardi EPZ

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Lugang Technology to invest $23m in Ishwardi EPZ

Lugang Technology to invest $23m in Ishwardi EPZ

Lugang Technology (Bangladesh) Limited, a Hong Kong (China) owned company, is going to establish a textile industry at Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ).
This fully foreign owned company will invest US$ 22.99 million where 3182 Bangladeshi nationals will get jobs, said a press release issued on Wednesday.
The company will produce annually 5,100 tons raw  and dyed yarn.
Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Ding Feng, Vice General Manager of Lugang Technology (Bangladesh) Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations on Wednesday at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka.
BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was present at the signing ceremony.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present at the signing ceremony.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL training institute conducts training for Bengal Bank’s MTO
‘Multimodal logistics services can enhance growth’
Bangladesh Finance Capital launched scheme for sole investors
Turkey happy to be energy transit way for BD: Envoy
Saudi miner renews phosphate fertiliser deal with BD
BD targets to raise cotton output five folds by 2030
DSE rises on bargain hunting, CSE slides on selling


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft