Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LHBL declares 18pc interim cash dividend on strong growth

Published : Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on Tuesday, declared interim cash dividend at 18%, for the ten months period ended 31 October, 2022.
Earlier at the end of the H1 (June, 2022), the company had also declared 15% interim cash dividend, says a press release.
The Company earnings in last 10 months has been exceptional and the decision is to support shareholders expectations of receiving higher return in a year of good income. The Company remains focused on continuing its strong growth through innovative and sustainable solutions for its customers.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. (LHBL) is a frontline cement producer in Bangladesh. Operating for almost two decades, it has invested US$ 500 million in building one fully integrated cement plant and three grinding plants, the largest foreign direct investment in the sector.
With its grip on globalstandards and strength in innovations, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited is also regarded as a dependable solution provider in construction materials. It is producing and supplying customized cement for high profile projects in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL training institute conducts training for Bengal Bank’s MTO
‘Multimodal logistics services can enhance growth’
Bangladesh Finance Capital launched scheme for sole investors
Turkey happy to be energy transit way for BD: Envoy
Saudi miner renews phosphate fertiliser deal with BD
BD targets to raise cotton output five folds by 2030
DSE rises on bargain hunting, CSE slides on selling


Latest News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Dorothy Rahman swears in as MP
Bangladesh Bank curtails banks’ power to waive interest on loans
'Hello SB' app brings police services to people's fingertips
Govt positive about Singapore company's Matarbari plant proposal: Nasrul
BNP rally: Sylhet transport owners call 24-hr strike from Saturday
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
BNP wants to create public suffering in name of rally: Hasan
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones and music venues - study
Most Read News
Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities
Sperm count is declining at accelerating rate worldwide, study finds
Admission process for secondary schools begins
Chinese national, 5 others jailed for embezzling money
BUET student Fardin murder: Bushra sent to jail
Boy killed after being hit by tractor
Nasa successfully launches mega Moon rocket
C'Wealth Chess: GM Razib, IM Fahad earn full points
Bangladesh summons Japanese envoy for remarks on last elections
1st Bangladesh-UAE consular consultations held in Abu Dhabi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft