LHBL declares 18pc interim cash dividend on strong growth

The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on Tuesday, declared interim cash dividend at 18%, for the ten months period ended 31 October, 2022.

Earlier at the end of the H1 (June, 2022), the company had also declared 15% interim cash dividend, says a press release.

The Company earnings in last 10 months has been exceptional and the decision is to support shareholders expectations of receiving higher return in a year of good income. The Company remains focused on continuing its strong growth through innovative and sustainable solutions for its customers.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. (LHBL) is a frontline cement producer in Bangladesh. Operating for almost two decades, it has invested US$ 500 million in building one fully integrated cement plant and three grinding plants, the largest foreign direct investment in the sector.

With its grip on globalstandards and strength in innovations, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited is also regarded as a dependable solution provider in construction materials. It is producing and supplying customized cement for high profile projects in the country.











