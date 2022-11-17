Pay 35pc dues in USD to tunnel builder

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved a number of proposals including import of a total of 180,000 tonnes of fertiliser.

The committee also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority to pay 65 percent of the payment in Bangladesh currency and remaining 35 percent in foreign currency (US dollar) to the Chinese service provider of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

Earlier, the Chinese CCCC was appointed as service provider at a cost of Tk 983.82 crore for a five-year tenure.

It will collect the toll from the tunnel user vehicles and also conduct its operation and maintenance work.

Under the new approval, the Chinese CCCC will get annually Tk 656.98 crore (as 65 percent of the payment) in local currency and $35.162 million (equivalent to Tk 326.83 crore) in US dollar.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting while members of the committee attended it.

As per approval, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import 90,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser in four equal lots while the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation will import the remaining 90,000 MT MOP and DAP fertiliser in two lots.

In one lot, the BCIC will import 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE at a cost of Tk 189.28 crore with per matric ton's value at $594.67.

Some 60,000 tonnes of the same urea will be imported by the BCIC from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudi Arabia in two lots (each 30,000 tonnes) at the same rate and the total cost will be Tk 387.56 crore.

The BCIC will also import 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from Sun International of FZE, the UAE (local agent RK Enterprise, Dhaka) at a contract value of Tk 215.14 crore.

The BADC, under the Agriculture Ministry, will import 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canada at a cost of Tk 416.64 crore with per tonnes price at $821.

It will import 40,000 tonnes of DAP from Saudi Arabia at a cost of Tk 308.78 crore with per tonnes price at $826.50.

The committee gave nod to a proposal of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to award a Tk 102.61 crore civil work contract to Ideal Electrical Enterprise Ltd., under Bangladesh Power Distribution System Improvement, Mymensingh zone project. UNB







