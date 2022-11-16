

IFIC Bank holds anti money laundering training at Bagerhat

The workshop was held on Saturday at Bagerhat Shrimp Research Center Auditorium, says a press release.

The workshop was presided over by Syed Mansur Mustafa, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of IFIC Bank. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit was present as chief guest.

Muhammad Omar Sharif, Joint Director and Md. Ashraful Alam, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit were present as resource persons in the training programme.

In this day-long workshop, speakers discussed effective steps for prevention of money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. 67 senior officials of 25 banks operating in Bagerhat district participated in this programme.

















