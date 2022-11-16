Banking Events



AB Bank Ltd President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal and Senior Management Team recently met with all business agents at Sylhet Region. During the meeting various aspect of agent banking including business expansion and how to reach marginal population of the remote areas, face common challenges of agents as well as possible remedies were discussed in detail. photo: BankUnited Commercial Bank (UCB) donated Blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund recently. Bashir Ahmed, Vice-Chairman of UCB and Nurul Islam Chowdhury, Director of UCB handing over the blankets to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Prime Minister's Office. photo: Bank