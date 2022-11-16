

Bangladesh Commerce Bank inks deal with Best Electronics

Managing Director and CEO of BCBL Md. Tajul Islam and Managing Director of Best Electronics Ltd Syed Asaduzzaman signed the agreement recently, says a press release.

Under this agreement, BCBL's credit card holders will be able to purchase all electronics item at 0pc interest up to 12 installments by availing "0pc interest".

Deputy Managing Director-1 Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Director-2 Dr. Md. Abdul Kader along with all senior executive at head office and Executive Director M. M. Ferdous, Sr. AGM Mohammad Al-Mamun and senior officials of Best Electronics Ltd were present the occasion.











