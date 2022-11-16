

Air Astra flights are starting from 24 November

The State Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali MP also launched the official website of Air Astra as the chief guest. Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) was also present as a special guest.

State Minister said, 'Air Astra's launch has enhanced the choice of domestic routes for passengers. "I believe domestic airlines will establish positive competition and cooperation, which will be helpful for passengers'. 'I hope Air Astra will operate their flights by maintaining passenger service quality and safety".

Air Astra Chief Executive Officer Imran Asif said, Air Astra is proud to make its debut as a new airline in Bangladesh after almost 9 years. "We are determined to establish ourselves as the most preferred and reliable airline for the travellers through safe operation of flights and punctuality."

Air Astra will operate the maiden commercial flight on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route on November 24. Initially Air Astra will operate 3 flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and 2 flights on Dhaka-Chittagong-Dhaka route.

Through the next 3 months Air Astra will expand operations to all domestic destinations as new aircraft would be added to the fleet. The minimum one-way fare from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been fixed at Tk 4799 and the minimum one-way fare from Dhaka to Chittagong has been fixed at Tk 3694.

Air Astra has already taken delivery of 2x ATR 72-600 aircraft at Dhaka and further 2x aircraft are scheduled to be delivered within 2022. By 2023, Air Astra's aircraft fleet will grow to 10 aircraft. The French-built ATR 72-600 is the most modern turboprop in the world today with excellent industry reliability, configured to carry 70 passengers in a comfortable, quiet cabin.













