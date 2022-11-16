Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter

TOKYO, Nov 15: Japan's economy shrank in the three months to September due to slower-than-expected consumption, official data showed Tuesday, dashing hopes of another quarter of growth.

Higher import volumes and costs fuelled by the weak yen and the soaring price of commodities such as oil weighed on the world's third-largest economy.

And private consumption did not see a significant jump, despite the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

The surprise negative reading follows three consecutive quarters of growth, after an initial negative reading in the first quarter was revised upwards.

From July to September, Japan's gross domestic product contracted 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, missing market expectations of 0.3 percent growth, the government data showed.




















