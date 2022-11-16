4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: Four-day long real estate and furniture fair 'P2P (Plane to Perfection) Build Expo 2022' will start at the city's GEC Convention Center tomorrow (Thursday) showcasing building construction, interior design, building materials and furniture with exclusive offers and discounts.

Mustafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P Family has addressed the details of Build Expo in a meet the press event at P2P Conference Hall in Mehdi Bagh of the city on Tuesday.

Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the expo at 10 am on Thursday.

Mahbubul Alam, President of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Founder of P2P and Managing Director of GPH Ispat will be present as special guests at the expo.

Architect Mehdi Iftekhar, director of P2P said, The expo will provide all types of consultancy, from the design of a building to complete construction, renovation of old buildings, reconstruction and construction from the beginning to the end under one roof with the opportunity to get opinions and advice from skilled and experienced engineers.

Apart from this, Expo will have all the arrangements to decorate the building after the construction of a building, flat or commercial space. There will also be a large exhibition of building materials, rods, cement, tiles, sanitary items, home furniture, home decor, curtains, lighting, etc.

GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering & Construction, P2P Experience Center, P2P 360, Stripe, Elite Paint, Rimac, P2P Furniture and 20 to 25 building construction and building material manufacturers will participate in the expo.

In addition, P2P's associate housing company Wecon Properties will be involved with the complete arrangement of modern multi-storied building construction and present 12 state-of-the-art luxury projects at this expo.

The expo runs till November 20 and there will be no entry fee for the visitors .Expo will have a variety of affordable offers including free brand new car on flat purchase, iPhone-14 Pro and up to 40% cashback on furniture and lifestyle products.

P2P Family Chairman Sadman Saika Sefa, Managing Director Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, Director Architect Mehdi Iftekhar, CEO Mohammad Fahim, Director (Planning & Design) Ratan Mondol, CFO Mohammad Sarfraz were present among others at press meet.





