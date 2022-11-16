Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: Four-day long real estate and furniture fair 'P2P (Plane to Perfection) Build Expo 2022' will start at the city's GEC Convention Center tomorrow (Thursday) showcasing building construction, interior design, building materials and furniture with  exclusive offers and discounts.
Mustafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P Family has addressed the details of Build Expo in a meet the press event at P2P Conference Hall in Mehdi Bagh of the city on Tuesday.
Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the expo at 10 am on Thursday.
Mahbubul Alam, President of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Founder of P2P and Managing Director of GPH Ispat will be present as special guests at the expo.
Architect Mehdi Iftekhar, director of P2P said, The expo will provide all types of consultancy, from the design of a building to complete construction, renovation of old buildings, reconstruction and construction from the beginning to the end under one roof with the opportunity to get opinions and advice from skilled and experienced engineers.
Apart from this, Expo will have all the arrangements to decorate the building after the construction of a building, flat or commercial space. There will also be a large exhibition of building materials, rods, cement, tiles, sanitary items, home furniture, home decor, curtains, lighting, etc.
GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering & Construction, P2P Experience Center, P2P 360, Stripe, Elite Paint, Rimac, P2P Furniture and 20 to 25 building construction and building material manufacturers will participate in the expo.
In addition, P2P's associate housing company Wecon Properties will be involved with the complete arrangement of modern multi-storied building construction and present 12 state-of-the-art luxury projects at this expo.
The expo runs till November 20 and there will be no entry fee for the visitors .Expo will have a variety of affordable offers including free brand new car on flat purchase, iPhone-14 Pro and up to 40% cashback on furniture and lifestyle products.
P2P Family Chairman Sadman Saika Sefa, Managing Director Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, Director Architect Mehdi Iftekhar, CEO Mohammad Fahim, Director (Planning & Design) Ratan Mondol, CFO Mohammad Sarfraz were present among others at press meet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds anti money laundering training at Bagerhat
Banking Events
Bangladesh Commerce Bank inks deal with Best Electronics
Air Astra flights are starting from 24 November
Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter
NBR objects entry of Nora Fatehi to BD without paying tax
4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow
Govt struggles to raise tax-GDP ratio to double digits


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft