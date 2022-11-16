Govt struggles to raise tax-GDP ratio to double digits

Bangladesh government has projected to improve the revenue -GDP or tax-GDP ratio to 10.6 per cent in the mid-term (by 2024-2025 fiscal), even though the revenue sectors are suffering a lot due to Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The ratio of revenue-GDP expresses total government revenue as a per centage of gross domestic product. The vast majority of government revenue comes in the form of tax collection. Consequently it is also sometimes known as the tax-GDP ratio.

Other smaller revenue streams include things like bonded warehouses, a customs-controlled warehouse for retention of imported goods until the duty owed on them is paid. According to an official document, the revenue-GDP ratio for the running 2022-2023 fiscal has been estimated at 9.7 per cent, rising to 10.4 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal.

It said that, in preparing fiscal policy, the government had been maintaining an expansionary fiscal stance by keeping the budget deficit at a moderate level. Moreover, the government had taken up many reform initiatives to improve the revenue-GDP ratio which is low compared to the neighbouring countries.

Due to rebasing of GDP to the 2015-16 fiscal, the ratio has dropped even further. Although revenue-GDP ratio has been growing slowly due to high GDP growth, revenue growth has been on a positive trend.

The official document of finance ministry said that several reform initiatives have been taken by the government to reinforce domestic resource mobilisation as well as to improve the revenue-GDP ratio.

It is envisaged that positive impacts of ongoing and future reforms will ensure significantly higher revenue and hence, total revenue is projected to grow to 10.6 per cent of GDP in the fiscal 2024-25. In south Asia, Bangladesh has the lowest tax-GDP ratio.

A 2016 World Bank report said that South Asian tax -GDP ratio is 19.1 per cent in Nepal, 16 per cent in Bhutan, 12 per cent in India, 9.9 per cent in Afghanistan, 9.1 per cent in the Maldive while in Bangladesh it is 8.8 per cent. In 2017 Bangladesh's position in tax-GDP ratio slid to 7.6.

According to available data from World Economic Outlook of October 2019 issue, the revenue GDP ratio of the country is 9.9 per cent on average since 2015-2019 while it is 19.8 per cent for India, 23.9 for Nepal, 14.7 for Pakistan, 13.5 for Sri Lanka, 25.6 for developing countries and 35.9 for developed countries.

Due to Covid pandemic, the revenue collection declined while pressure mounted on the budget as the government made high expenditure to face the adverse impact of the economic situation. The Russia-Ukraine war just added to the woes for the revenue collection authorities as the economic conditions across the globe are suffering heavily.

The document stated that of the 10.6 per cent of the revenue GDP ratio in 2024-25 fiscal 9.0 per cent will come from National Board of Revenue (NBR), 0.5 per cent will be from non-NBR sources while 1.1 per cent will be from non-tax sources.

The target for the revenue GDP ratio for 2023-24 fiscal has been estimated at 10.4 per cent where 8.8 per cent will be from National Board of Revenue (NBR), 0.5 per cent will be from non-NBR sources while 1.1 per cent will be from non-tax sources.











