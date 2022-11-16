

ICMAB holds IAS-IFRS Quiz contest

On occasion of "International Accounting Day-2022", the winners of the IAS-IFRS Quiz Contest were awarded with Cash Prize, Crest, Medal and Certificate of Participation at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet, Dhaka. Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka had handed over the awards to the winners as Chief Guest, says a press release.

Prof. Md. Muinuddin Khan, Professor & Dean, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) was present as special guest. President of ICMAB Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA presided over the Session.

Prior to the contest, separate Skill Development Training Sessions were arranged covering 40 IAS-IFRS. Students from across the country participated in this contest using online Learning Management Application (LMS) of ICMAB.

Md. Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan, Md. Wasif Azim, Muhammad Ziaul Haque and Md. Ittihadul Islam became Champion under four categorized group of IFRS-IAS.

Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Chairman, Training Committee, A.K.M Delwer Hussain, Chairman, Seminar and Conference Committee and Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud Director of ICMAB were present on the occasion.











