Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB holds IAS-IFRS Quiz contest

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

ICMAB holds IAS-IFRS Quiz contest

ICMAB holds IAS-IFRS Quiz contest

In an effort to spread the education of IFRS and IAS for establishing globally harmonized accounting system to ensure greater transparency of accounting information and better communication, The Training Department of ICMAB held IAS-IFRS Quiz Contest-2022 for its students and Qualified CMAs.
On occasion of "International Accounting Day-2022", the winners of the IAS-IFRS Quiz Contest were awarded with Cash Prize, Crest, Medal and Certificate of Participation at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet, Dhaka. Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka had handed over the awards to the winners as Chief Guest, says a press release.
Prof. Md. Muinuddin Khan, Professor & Dean, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) was present as special guest. President of ICMAB Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA presided over the Session.
Prior to the contest, separate Skill Development Training Sessions were arranged covering 40 IAS-IFRS. Students from across the country participated in this contest using online Learning Management Application (LMS) of ICMAB.
Md. Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan, Md. Wasif Azim, Muhammad Ziaul Haque and Md. Ittihadul Islam became Champion under four categorized group of IFRS-IAS.
 Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Chairman, Training Committee, A.K.M Delwer Hussain, Chairman, Seminar and Conference Committee and Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud Director of ICMAB were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds anti money laundering training at Bagerhat
Banking Events
Bangladesh Commerce Bank inks deal with Best Electronics
Air Astra flights are starting from 24 November
Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter
NBR objects entry of Nora Fatehi to BD without paying tax
4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow
Govt struggles to raise tax-GDP ratio to double digits


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft