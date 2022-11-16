

Payoneer hosts largest SMB, freelancer confce in BD

The meet up witnessed 1000+ attendance: freelancers and businesses in e-commerce, content creation, digital marketing, and IT development. The Forum aims to empower Bangladeshi exporters and spur their growth to further expand into markets beyond borders. This mega event hosted an impressive line-up of globally accomplished speakers from Bank Asia, BRAC Bank, BASIS, BACCO, bKash, UPAY, BFDS, Next Ventures, VISER X, and FM Consulting amongst others. Additionally, the country's largest start-up incubators addressed the audience by sharing their expertise about the future of the start-up ecosystem.

Commenting on this, Sanjib Sarkar, Market Development Head, New Markets said "Since 2020, Bangladesh has exhibited immense growth in the export space and is becoming more and more favorable for entrepreneurship. According to the Online Labour Index, the country has also emerged as one of the world's largest gig economies contributing to 15% of global output. Through Payoneer Forum, we further aim to eradicate traditional growth barriers and enable the ecosystem to expand at an exceptional scale. We hope that our extensive panel sessions and networking events provided exporters and freelancers access to opportunities that truly reflect the worth of their efforts."

Through the course of the event, Payoneer representatives, international leaders, and local industry experts engaged in various enriching sessions. During these discussions, the speakers shed light on critical themes such as empowering online businesses to scale worldwide, borderless payments, digital marketing strategies to acquire customers and maximize retention, developing sustainable growth of the IT service industry in Bangladesh, availing the National Cash Incentive Scheme and ensuring legally compliant payments, etc.

Payoneer have started their commercial operation in Bangladesh in 2014 through partnering with Bank Asia Limited.







