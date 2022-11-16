Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:26 AM
Samsung Electronics among top 5 global brands

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Correspondent

Samsung Electronics has recently been recognized as one of the top 5 Best Global Brands 2022 by Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, registering a double-digit growth in brand value for two consecutive years.
According to Interbrand, Samsung's brand value was evaluated for USD 87.7 billion - up by 17% compared to last year's growth that stood at USD 74.6 billion in 2021. With this, the company has been able to make it into Top 5 for three years in a row.
This year, Interbrand has noted Samsung Electronics' continuous efforts to restore its financial performance to near pre-pandemic levels and innovate products for enhanced customer experience, says a press release.
Other factors mentioned by Interbrand as contributing factors to Samsung Electronics' journey to one of the top 5 places include creation of the Device eXperience Division to increase synergy and provide a seamless experience to customers, launching of the Customer eXperience-Multi Device Experience Center to strengthen its multi-device connection experience, integration of the SmartThings across its product categories for an inclusive ecosystem and a multi-device experience, introduction of Samsung's Future Generation Lab and development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, automotive and robotics through consistent investment.
Samsung is ranked as no. 1 mobile handset brand in Bangladesh, consecutively for 4 years, by the only local Brand Equity study available in Bangladesh, conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum.
Samsung is also playing the lead role is marketing top notch Consumer Electronics items, such as TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven & Air Conditioner.
Samsung Galaxy Fold/Flip series, Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs- to name a few. With an effort to deliver the most updated technology to mass, Samsung also introduced a new model named Samsung Galaxy A04s, which provides optimum functionality as a budget handset. Samsung's CE products also offers a very wide range to choose from, to cater each socio-economic segments.
Apart from this achievement, Samsung Electronics has recently been ranked No.1 by Forbes as the World's Best Employers 2022. The brand has been recognized as the Best Employer for the third consecutive years.
Based on the score marked in different categories such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility, Forbes declares best employers every year. As a global organization, Samsung Electronics always prioritizes its employees and is committed to providing the best work culture to its employees
 "Samsung Electronics was able to record two consecutive years of double-digit growth in brand value, all thanks to the support from our global customers. In return, the entire company will work together as a team to provide a better and more satisfying customer experience", said YH Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Electronics.








