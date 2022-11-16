Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TECNO Mobile wins accolades in Global Brand Awards

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 1
Business Desk

Recently, TECNO Mobile, the innovative technology brand broke through the competition at the Global Brand Awards hosted by the UK Global Brands Magazine and won "Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand in Asia" award. As a heavyweight brand trophy of the media industry, this marks TECNO's success in its global re-branding campaign to build TECNO as an "Innovative Technology Brand" from2021.
The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The Awards aim to recognize and reward companies and titans of the industry for their exceptional performances. TECNO Mobile was evaluated based on innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.
Commenting on TECNO Mobile winning the award, ShivKumar, CEO of GBM said, "This award was given in recognition of the brand's commitment to developing smart, super-intelligent devices. The award recognizes the brand's commitment to technological innovation and constant drive to offer its customers the finest products. We are very proud of TECNO Mobile and all the efforts that they have put in. Their innovative approach has earned them their spot as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing brand in Asia."
 "We are honored to take home this brand trophy at the first anniversary of TECNO's brand refreshment as an innovative technology brand. As TECNO pushes to build a rich product ecology from smart phones to laptops and tablets to smart audio and smart home devices, TECNO strives to provide innovative technologies to enable consumers to build a fashionable and digitally connected lifestyle, " said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO Mobile.
TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, revolutionizing consumers' digital experience in global emerging markets. Industry statistics show that TECNO is quickly developing in target markets with its highly appreciated tech value and aesthetic value through its innovations with smartphone, smart wearables, laptops, and tablets, HiOS system and smart home products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds anti money laundering training at Bagerhat
Banking Events
Bangladesh Commerce Bank inks deal with Best Electronics
Air Astra flights are starting from 24 November
Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter
NBR objects entry of Nora Fatehi to BD without paying tax
4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow
Govt struggles to raise tax-GDP ratio to double digits


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft