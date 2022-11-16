Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022
Home Business

Huawei, AIUB sign MoU to set up ICT Academy

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022
Business Desk

The leading global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB) with an aim to establish an ICT Academy for fostering talent development and creating learning opportunities for the students.
The MoU was signed through an event held at AIUB campus on November 7, last. From AIUB, its Vice Chancellor Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, deans of different faculties and chairs of different departments of the university, along with high officials from Huawei Bangladesh were present at the signing ceremony.
This ICT Academy is part of Huawei's commitment to build an ICT ecosystem in the country and equip the youth with future-fit skills. This is the 5th ICT Academy established by Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited in the country.
Earlier, Huawei set up 4 other ICT Academies in different universities including BUET, KUET, RUET and JUST. At this academy, students will get access to Huawei's enriched online learning platform with a variety of courses related to ICT. Moreover, teachers will also have the opportunity to become Huawei-certified trainers, after which they will train the students.
AIUB Vice Chancellor Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna said in this regard, "Developing a sustainable ICT talent ecosystem is essential for maintaining the current growth curve maintained by Bangladesh. With the advantage of the ICT academy in partnership with Huawei, the students of AIUB will be able to improve their existing ICT knowledge while gaining new sets of skills. I highly appreciate Huawei's initiative for upskilling our students and contributing to the country's ICT growth."
Huawei Bangladesh Public Affairs and Communications Department Country Director Karl Yu Ying, said: "Together with the eco-partners, Huawei would like to make contribution for the country to achieve its goals related to digitalization. The most important aspect of this is to develop a sound ICT ecosystem. To that end, Huawei has been working with various partners to create an ecosystem that will help nurture ICT talents, who will then contribute to the growth of the country. This ICT Academy partnership is also part of our continued commitment to preparing the youth for the future world."
It is mentionable that Huawei launched ICT Academy, an Industry- academia cooperation project, back in 2013. Currently, Huawei has 1,500 such ICT academies in more than 90 countries, including the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In total, more than 927 colleges and universities are involved in this initiative, helping thousands of learners worldwide.


