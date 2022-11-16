Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xi urges G20 wealthy nations to reduce fallout of rate hikes

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

NUSA DUA, Nov 15: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday asked the G20 wealthy nations to contain the fallout from interest rate hikes, as the US Federal Reserve moves aggressively to fight inflation.
"We must contain global inflation and resolve systematic risks in the economy and finance," Xi told a summit of the 20 major economies taking place in Bali.
"Developed economies should reduce the negative spillover effects of their monetary policy adjustments and stabilise debts at a sustainable level," he said.
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to their highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis as it seeks to tighten money supply in an effort to wrestle back inflation.
The US monetary stance has pushed the dollar up to levels not seen in two decades, causing distress for developing economies that rely on exports or that are trying to curb inflation themselves.
Xi, on only his second overseas trip since the pandemic, was addressing the summit a day after meeting US President Joe Biden.
The talks with Biden were strikingly friendly, with the two leaders both indicating they would like to ease tensions that have soared in recent months.
The White House said that Xi and Biden agreed against any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as the United States seeks to encourage distance between Beijing and its nominal ally in Moscow.
Xi in his remarks to the G20 offered possible veiled criticism of Russia, which has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure and, until a UN-brokered deal, had been blocking vital exports of Ukrainian wheat.
"We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems," Xi said.
He also repeated his familiar opposition to Western sanctions and warned against aggravating differences among countries.
"Drawing ideological lines and stirring up opposition among political blocs and factions will only divide the world and obstruct the advancement of humankind," he said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds anti money laundering training at Bagerhat
Banking Events
Bangladesh Commerce Bank inks deal with Best Electronics
Air Astra flights are starting from 24 November
Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter
NBR objects entry of Nora Fatehi to BD without paying tax
4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow
Govt struggles to raise tax-GDP ratio to double digits


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft