

KFC opens its 27th outlet at Green Road

As one of the world's most recognizable brands, KFC began its 'Finger Lickin' Good' journey in Bangladesh in 2006. In this exciting 16 year journey so far, KFC has grown bigger and expanded its operations to most major points within Dhaka city, as well as having a substantial presence outside of Dhaka.

KFC hosted a tremendous inaugural ceremony at the all new Green Road outlet, inviting the underprivileged children of Mojar School as its chief guests. Around 30 children were invited to be the first guests of KFC Green Road, where they were thrilled to feast on a mouth-watering KFC meal. With its presence now at Green Road, KFC can now serve up the world's tastiest fried chicken to all customers of Green Road, Panthapath and Farmgate at any time!

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited quoted, "We are continuously working to meet the demands of our customers and trying to satisfy their love for 'Finger Lickin' Good' KFC chicken. With the new Green Road outlet, we are thrilled to be able to serve even more customers and be part of the community here. We believe the expansion of KFC in Bangladesh is a great milestone that will encourage other renowned food brands as well".

Transcom Foods Limited has been the franchise of KFC in Bangladesh since 2006, under the license of KFC International Holdings, USA.











Bangladesh's most loved fried chicken brand, KFC, recently inaugurated its 27th store at Green Road, says a press release.As one of the world's most recognizable brands, KFC began its 'Finger Lickin' Good' journey in Bangladesh in 2006. In this exciting 16 year journey so far, KFC has grown bigger and expanded its operations to most major points within Dhaka city, as well as having a substantial presence outside of Dhaka.KFC hosted a tremendous inaugural ceremony at the all new Green Road outlet, inviting the underprivileged children of Mojar School as its chief guests. Around 30 children were invited to be the first guests of KFC Green Road, where they were thrilled to feast on a mouth-watering KFC meal. With its presence now at Green Road, KFC can now serve up the world's tastiest fried chicken to all customers of Green Road, Panthapath and Farmgate at any time!Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited quoted, "We are continuously working to meet the demands of our customers and trying to satisfy their love for 'Finger Lickin' Good' KFC chicken. With the new Green Road outlet, we are thrilled to be able to serve even more customers and be part of the community here. We believe the expansion of KFC in Bangladesh is a great milestone that will encourage other renowned food brands as well".Transcom Foods Limited has been the franchise of KFC in Bangladesh since 2006, under the license of KFC International Holdings, USA.