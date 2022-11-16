

Muslim Aid-UK holds Job Fair to cater skilled workforce

SK. Md. Moniruzzaman, Director General (Additional Secretary), NGO Affairs Bureau was the chief gust at the event while among other Engr. Mohd. Abdul Mannan, Chief Coordinator, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS)-SEIP Project; MIM Zulfiqar (Shohel), Project Coordinator, Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project, Social Development Foundation (SDF), S.M Shahjahan, Deputy Director (Course Accreditation), Bangladesh Technical Education Board and Muslim Aid UK's Country Director Ms. Zareen Khair, Ph.d were present as special guests.

Renowned employers from different sectors such as Virtual Eye Institute of Information Technology (ViiiT), bitBirds Solutions, Roybox Productions, Fireflies, Asiatic Exp, e-Zone HRM Limited, Shawpno, Intelligent Image Management Ltd., Amin Tours and Travels, Malaysia Bangladesh Holdings Pte Ltd., Muslim Aid TVET Center, Muslim Aid Institute of Technology (MAIT) Mirpur, Genex Infosys Ltd. and other renowned companies were present and actively participated in the job fair to assist the job seekers for their desired job.

According to the data of National Employment Policy 2022, Bangladesh has over 60 million people who are capable to work. Only 15% of the people gets the scope to work in the formal sector.

Bangladesh has at the moment around 15.2 million unemployed people. And more than 17.75 per cent of them belong to the category of hidden or disguised unemployment, which is low or unproductive employment. To achieve the SDG goal, by 2013, Bangladesh needs to create 1.84 million employment opportunity every year inside the country. (Source: Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF)

SK. Md. Moniruzzaman, said, "We highly appreciate the initiative of Muslim Aid UK Bangladesh Country Office (MABCO) by arranging this job fair to cater the skilled workforce of our country. We believe, along with NGO sectors, the other sectors of country who are seeking skilled professional will be benefitted from this sort of initiative."

Ms. Zareen Khair said: "Our initiative entirely focused to cater the skilled workforce by assisting them to get the desired job and to link the employers to get their desired skilled job seekers. We believe, balancing these two factors will grow and sustain the employment sector of our country in the coming days."















