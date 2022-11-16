Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022
Business

BD joining global cosmetic output, supply network

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

BD joining global cosmetic output, supply network

BD joining global cosmetic output, supply network

Bangladesh is going to become a hub for producing cosmetic products in the Asia.
The cosmetics and Skincare products of international standard, will be produced in Bangladesh from now and also will be exported in different Asian countries. Even some world famous brands will be exported from Dhaka through which Dhaka will get a new introduction in the outer world.
Recently the internationally famous company Remark LLC, USA has started works of its regional office for the Asian zone in Dhaka.
At the same time the Remark HB Limited, affiliated by Remark LLC, USA has established a huge industry and research institute at Gazaria in Munshigonj. Various brands of Skincare, Colour Cosmetics and Homecare goods will be produced and also will be exported to the outer world.
As part of the process on Monday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on formally inauguration of exporting in a ceremony at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.
The MoU was signed to export American Skincare brand SIODIL to Srilanka from Bangladesh. The MoU was signed with Dermalife Private Limted, a company of Srilanka.      
Representative of Remark LLC, USA in Bangladesh ArefinShahriar and Chairman of Srilankan Dermalife Pvt. Ltd., Ajanta Piasena.
Director of Dermalife, SenRadita, senior officials of Remark LLC, USA Regional office, Asia were also present on the occasion among others.
While addressing, Dermalife Chairman, Ajanta Peasena said " the American brand SIODIL is a very popular cosmetic brand, the demand of this product is growing day by day because of it's qualitative standard and today we have signed the agreement to meet the additional demands that will further widen the business spectrum of both of us."


« PreviousNext »

