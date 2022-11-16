BPDB submits appeal for review to raise bulk power tariff

State-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has filed an appeal for review of bulk power tariff to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission to raise the power rates.

"We've filed an appeal to BERC on Monday (November 14) to review the decision that earlier rejected the proposal to raise bulk power tariff", a top BPDB official told UNB on condition of anonymity.

He said before submitting the proposal, the BPDB received a nod for favourable action from the government's highest policy level.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid also approved the review appeal, he added.

BERC on October 13 rejected the BPDB proposal to raise bulk power tariff, saying that the aggrieved party can submit appeal for review the regulator's decision within 30 days.

"Keeping compliance with the 30-day tenure, we've submitted our review appeal", said the top BPDB official. A top BERC official also confirmed that it had received the appeal from the BPDB.

He said BERC is now scrutinizing review proposal. "But it's not clear whether BPDB will hold a fresh public hearing on the review or will arbitrarily accept the proposal without hearing", said the BERC official preferring anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

While delivering a decision by rejecting the BPDB proposal on Oct 13, BERC chairman Abdul Jalil said some of the private companies, which buy power from BPDB have not submitted their data of transactions.

"There was data ambiguity. That's why we did not analyze the impact of any rise in bulk tariff on the consumers," he told reporters.

The current socio-economic and power supply situation were taken into consideration when making the BERC decision, he noted. As a result, the electricity tariff remains unchanged at February 2020 rate.

The last public hearing on a proposal of the state-owned BPDB to raise bulk power tariff was held on May 18. The BPDB placed a proposal to raise bulk power tariffs by 65.57 percent at the public hearing while a technical evaluation committee of BERC recommended a 57.83 percent hike.

Placing the proposal, BPDB officials had said the organization will require Tk 74,189 crore in revenue to generate 88,993 million kilowatt hours (units) of electricity to supply to the power distribution companies. -UNB











