

BD firm to invest $5.5m in Ishwardi EPZ

In presence of the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, BEPZA and Royal Sewing signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of Royal Sewing (BD) Kabir Ahmed inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Royal Sewing (BD) Ltd. will manufacture annually 2.7 million pcs of different type of RMG products, home textile, pillow, blanket, cushion etc. This company will create employment opportunity for 1070 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

















