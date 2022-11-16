Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CEPA can boost BD-India trade, investment: Envoy

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma speaking to Bangladesh business leaders in Dhaka Monday evening.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma speaking to Bangladesh business leaders in Dhaka Monday evening.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has the potential to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties by creating a new institutional framework and supply chain.
Both Bangladesh and India have agreed to negotiate the CEPA.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi directed trade officials on both sides to complete the CEPA negotiations at the earliest before Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status.
The Indian envoy interacted with prominent business leaders and chambers of Bangladesh on Monday evening. The high commissioner highlighted the importance of better connectivity and trade infrastructure at borders to harness the full potential of economic partnership offered by rapid economic development of India and Bangladesh.
In this context, he underscored the need to take pressure off the ICP Petrapole-Benapole by improving infrastructure at other land ports, and increase the number of ports without restrictions which would in turn incentivize investments in land ports.
The Indian envoy also spoke about the need for greater cooperation, integration and multi-modal connectivity of the sub-region including through road, railways, inland waterways, and coastal shipping.
The interactive session was attended by top business leaders and heads of business chambers of Bangladesh. A delegation from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which is in Dhaka for a visit, also participated in the event.
In his speech, the high commissioner highlighted the growing economic engagement between the two countries that has transformed Bangladesh-India bilateral relationship significantly under the visionary leaderships of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her counterpart Narendra Modi.
He noted that bilateral trade has more than doubled in the last five years and Bangladesh's exports to India have touched almost USD 2 billion in the last financial year with India becoming the largest export destination for Bangladesh in Asia.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds anti money laundering training at Bagerhat
Banking Events
Bangladesh Commerce Bank inks deal with Best Electronics
Air Astra flights are starting from 24 November
Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter
NBR objects entry of Nora Fatehi to BD without paying tax
4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow
Govt struggles to raise tax-GDP ratio to double digits


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft