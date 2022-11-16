DAE plans to cultivate mustard in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 15: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has taken up a massive plan to cultivate Mustard in the district during the coming Robi season

According to the district office of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Mustard would be cultivated on a total of 17,800 hectares of land in the district with the target to produce 26,700 tonnes of Mustard.

Of them, 5,320 hectares of land would be cultivated in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila with the target to produce 7,980 tonnes, 3,540 hectares would be cultivated in Shibganj upazila to produce 5,310 tonnes, 2,580 hectares would be cultivated in Gomostapur upazila to produce 3,870 tonnes, 5,395 hectares would be cultivated in Nachole upazila to produce 8,092 tonnes and 965 hectares would be cultivated in Bholahat upazila to produce 1,448 tonnes of Mustard, the sources added. -BSS















