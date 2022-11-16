Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD urges Brazil to help signing FTA with MERCOSUR states

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Brazil Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres (left) calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at the foreign ministry on Monday.

Brazil Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres (left) calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at the foreign ministry on Monday.

Dhaka has urged Brazil to facilitate signing of preferential trade agreements (PTAs) with the MERCOSUR countries comprising of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.
MERCOSUR is made up of four member countries: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
The urge was made while new Brazil Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at foreign ministry on Monday.
During the meeting, the state minister said Bangladesh looks forward to working with the new Brazil administration to further strengthen its political and trade relations.
Alam highlighted Bangladesh's interest in importing sugar, wheat and soybean oil from Brazil. They also discussed the possibility of investing in the fields of high breed cows, poultry and poultry feed and fisheries in Bangladesh.
Referring to his recent visit to Brazil, Alam thanked the Brazilian government      for concluding Visa Exemption Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passports holders and MoU between Foreign Service Academy and Bangladesh and Rio Branco Institute of Brazil. He also mentioned that three MoUs with the apex Chambers in Brazil were important milestones towards a greater commercial cooperation between the two friendly countries.  
The Brazilian envoy said during his tenure he would like to work on better introducing Bangladesh to Brazilians, work intensely to strengthen people to people and business to business contacts and widen trade relations with Bangladesh.
Ambassador Feres appreciated Bangladesh's economic strides in the last one decade. He expressed his country's keen interest to work with Bangladesh closely on the issues of mutual benefits in bilateral and multilateral forums.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds anti money laundering training at Bagerhat
Banking Events
Bangladesh Commerce Bank inks deal with Best Electronics
Air Astra flights are starting from 24 November
Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter
NBR objects entry of Nora Fatehi to BD without paying tax
4-day long real state, furniture expo starts in Ctg tomorrow
Govt struggles to raise tax-GDP ratio to double digits


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft