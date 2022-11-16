BD urges Brazil to help signing FTA with MERCOSUR states



Brazil Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres (left) calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at the foreign ministry on Monday.

MERCOSUR is made up of four member countries: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The urge was made while new Brazil Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at foreign ministry on Monday.

During the meeting, the state minister said Bangladesh looks forward to working with the new Brazil administration to further strengthen its political and trade relations.

Alam highlighted Bangladesh's interest in importing sugar, wheat and soybean oil from Brazil. They also discussed the possibility of investing in the fields of high breed cows, poultry and poultry feed and fisheries in Bangladesh.

Referring to his recent visit to Brazil, Alam thanked the Brazilian government for concluding Visa Exemption Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passports holders and MoU between Foreign Service Academy and Bangladesh and Rio Branco Institute of Brazil. He also mentioned that three MoUs with the apex Chambers in Brazil were important milestones towards a greater commercial cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Brazilian envoy said during his tenure he would like to work on better introducing Bangladesh to Brazilians, work intensely to strengthen people to people and business to business contacts and widen trade relations with Bangladesh.

Ambassador Feres appreciated Bangladesh's economic strides in the last one decade. He expressed his country's keen interest to work with Bangladesh closely on the issues of mutual benefits in bilateral and multilateral forums. -BSS







