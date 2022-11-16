Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to off load their shares pulling further down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX shed 35.16 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 6,218. Shariah-based index DSES lost 11.30 points or 0.83 per cent to 1,347, and the blue-chip index DS30 decreased 15.53 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 2,183.

Another important indicator of the market, turnover stood at Tk 560 crore on the DSE against Tk 714 crore on Monday. Of the issues traded on the DSE, 24 advanced, 61 declined, and 234 remained unchanged.

Genex Infosys tops the trade in DSE. Tk 56.23 crore shares of the company were traded. Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 40.65 crore.

Bashundhara Paper's shares of Tk 37.99 lakh came to the third position in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Navana Pharma, Eastern Housing, Intraco CNG, KDS Accessories, Summit Alliance Port, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Sea-Pearl Hotels.

Bashundhara Paper's share price increased the most on the day. The closing price of Bashundhara paper on Monday was Tk 96.10 on the previous working day. That is, after the transaction, its closing price stands at Tk 105.70. That is, the share price of the company has increased by Tk 10.60 or 9.99 per cent. With this, Bashundhara tops the DSE rate hike list for paper.

The other stock market CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 48 points. Tk 13.12 crore has been traded in the market. 18 of the 130 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 47 has decreased and the price of 65 has remained unchanged.













