Overall bank provision shortfall in Q1 stands at Tk 135b

Default loans in the banking sector increased byTk91.39 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Meanwhile the overall provision shortfall in the banking sector stands at Tk135 billion during July-Sept period, according to Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics.

Provision shortfall of eight public and private banks during this period was Tk200 billion but as some banks kept additional provisions against their loans the actual overall provision stands at Tk135 billion.

As per the central bank rules, a bank has to keep provisioning at the rate of 0.25 to 5 per cent against unclassified or regular loans. 20 per cent provision to against low or sub-standard loans and 50 per cent provision against doubtful loans. One hundred per cent (100 percent) provision has to be kept against bad loans; that is unrecoverable loans.

Considering the quality of all types of loans distributed by public and private banks, a certain amount of money has to be deposited as security reserve (provision) with the central bank. It is meant that a bank is not at financial risk if a loan eventually turns into a bad loan.

According to international standards, default loan rate is a maximum 3 per cent tolerable. The default rate in the country is more than 9 per cent.

As per BB statistics banks that have failed to keep provision are state-owned Agrani Bank Limited, Basic Bank Limited, Janata Bank Limited, Rupali Bank Limited. Private sector banks include Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, National Bank Limited and Standard Bank Limited. The provision deficit of these banks is Tk200 billion.

However, the overall deficit in the banking sector has been slightly reduced as several banks kept more money as provisions than required. In this case, at the end of September, the amount of provision shortfall in the entire banking sector is Tk135 billion.

Among eight banks with provision shortfall or deficit, four state-owned banks have a provision shortfall of Tk117 billion. Among the state-owned banks, Basic Bank has the largest shortfall. At the end of September, the provision shortfall of this bank is in an extremely fragile state. Its shortfall stood at Tk45.62 billion. Next is the state-owned Agrani Bank.

This bank's provision shortfall is Tk35.21 billion. Besides, the provision shortfall of Rupali Bank is Tk30.13 billion, and Janata Bank is Tk6 billion. At the end of June this year, the amount of default loans in banking sector was Tk1253 billion.

Accordingly, default loans increased by Tk91.39 billion in three months. At the same time last year (September 2021), the amount of defaulted loans was Tk1012 billion. According to the calculations, the amount of defaulted loans has increased by Tk332 billion in one year.

Bank and financial sector analyst and former governor of Bangladesh Bank economist Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed said, "Many wrong decisions come from the BB now". Those policies further encourage defaulters.

Conversely, good quality customers are discouraged from repaying their loans. Banks are also reluctant to recover defaulted loans. The central bank needs to be more accountable for these things.

