BSEC eases floor price in block market

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:24 AM
Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed transactions below the floor price in the block market. From now on, shares and units of listed companies can be traded at 10 per cent less than the floor price in the block market.
On Tuesday, BSEC has written to Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) in this regard. BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim confirmed
the matter.
Earlier in 2020 due to the corona pandemic, when transactions fell due to the floor price for the first time, transactions were allowed in blocks below the floor price.
On March 19 of that year, the Commission fixed the floor price by fixing the minimum price of each company's shares. But most of the companies have no buyers and the transaction goes down. In that situation, on June 10 of that year, the block market was allowed to trade below the floor.
According to the letter, shares of the company (excluding directors) can be traded in the block market without the floor price under the existing circuit breaker. However, it cannot go down more than 10 per cent from the current floor price. For many block markets, another floor price has been created at 10 percent lower than the current one through the new guidelines.
For example, a share block with a floor price of Tk 20 can be traded at Tk 18 with a maximum reduction of 10 per cent. However, this share cannot be traded further down considering that Tk 18. It can be traded at a 10 per cent upside from the previous day's closing price. And since the closing price has no chance to fall below Tk 20 due to the floor price, there will be no chance to fall below Tk 18 in the block either.



