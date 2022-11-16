Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP seeks permission for Dhaka  rally

Permission withheld till intelligence report

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

BNP seeks permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for holding the party's Dhaka divisional public rally in front of the BNP Naya Paltan party office on December 10.
On Tuesday a BNP delegation went to the office of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk to seek the permission.
BNP leaders claimed that the government has attacked and abducted the party's leaders and activists, including stopping public transport before the previous divisional rallies outside Dhaka. That's why BNP policy-makers decided to hold the rally in front of the party office to avoid such problems.  
DMP said, they have received the permission seeking application from BNP but has not given any permission to them as yet. The permission for holding the rally depends on the intelligence report. After receiving the intelligence report DMP will take a decision.   
The BNP delegation included BNP's Dhaka city north Convener Abdus Salam, Dhaka south unit Convener Amanullah Aman, central Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Organising Secretary Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary and BNP Media cell member secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, and BNP Dhaka metropolitan north and south Member Secretaries Aminul Haque and Rafiqul Alam Majnu respectively.
Amanullah Aman told journalists, "We have handed over a letter to the DMP Commissioner seeking permission for our Dhaka divisional rally in front of the Nayapaltan. We have conducted many peaceful rallies in that place."
He said, "We requested the DMP not to stop transport services centring our Dhaka divisional rally on December 10. Let our leaders and activists participate in our rally peacefully."
"We also request them to stop harassment and arrest of our leaders and activities centring the rally," he also added.   
DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk said, "We are not arresting any innocent people, we are arresting only those against whom there are specific allegations."
The BNP is holding a divisional rally protesting the abnormal increase in the prices of daily commodities, recent killings of several party leaders and activists and to demand the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and General Election under a non-partisan government.
Earlier, BNP held rallies in Chattagram, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal, Faridpur. BNP's Sylhet division mass meeting is scheduled to be held on November 19 and in Rajshahi on December 3.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSEC eases floor price in block market
Glistening dew drops on grass blades in the morning sun let us know
World population hits 8b, creating many challenges
BNP seeks permission for Dhaka  rally
CAAB not authorised to waive Biman surcharge: Mahbub
Loss and damage finance tests global climate solidarity at COP27
Gas crisis deepens in Chattogram
HC seeks report on mobile tower radiation


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft