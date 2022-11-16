BNP seeks permission for Dhaka  rally

BNP seeks permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for holding the party's Dhaka divisional public rally in front of the BNP Naya Paltan party office on December 10.

On Tuesday a BNP delegation went to the office of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk to seek the permission.

BNP leaders claimed that the government has attacked and abducted the party's leaders and activists, including stopping public transport before the previous divisional rallies outside Dhaka. That's why BNP policy-makers decided to hold the rally in front of the party office to avoid such problems.

DMP said, they have received the permission seeking application from BNP but has not given any permission to them as yet. The permission for holding the rally depends on the intelligence report. After receiving the intelligence report DMP will take a decision.

The BNP delegation included BNP's Dhaka city north Convener Abdus Salam, Dhaka south unit Convener Amanullah Aman, central Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Organising Secretary Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary and BNP Media cell member secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, and BNP Dhaka metropolitan north and south Member Secretaries Aminul Haque and Rafiqul Alam Majnu respectively.

Amanullah Aman told journalists, "We have handed over a letter to the DMP Commissioner seeking permission for our Dhaka divisional rally in front of the Nayapaltan. We have conducted many peaceful rallies in that place."

He said, "We requested the DMP not to stop transport services centring our Dhaka divisional rally on December 10. Let our leaders and activists participate in our rally peacefully."

"We also request them to stop harassment and arrest of our leaders and activities centring the rally," he also added.

DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk said, "We are not arresting any innocent people, we are arresting only those against whom there are specific allegations."

The BNP is holding a divisional rally protesting the abnormal increase in the prices of daily commodities, recent killings of several party leaders and activists and to demand the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and General Election under a non-partisan government.

Earlier, BNP held rallies in Chattagram, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal, Faridpur. BNP's Sylhet division mass meeting is scheduled to be held on November 19 and in Rajshahi on December 3.











