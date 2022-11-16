Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

CAAB not authorised to waive Biman surcharge: Mahbub

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines wants to get waiver of surcharge of around Tk 3,449 crore from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). Seeking the facility, the Biman authority has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry recently.
Regarding the letter, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Tuesday said that his ministry doesn't have the
authority to waive the surcharge of the Biman. It's the authority of the Finance Ministry. Only, they can take necessary measures in this regards.
While talking to media after inaugurating the flights operation of a new private airline operator 'Air Astra', he made the remark in response to a query.
Mahbub Ali said, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines have a due of around Tk 8,000 crore to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). Of the total amount, dues of surcharge is around Tk 3,449. It's only the authority of the Finance Ministry to waive the surcharge.
Later, the state minister inspected the physical progress of the third terminal construction work of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Though the Biman Bangladesh Airlines authority and the ministry were claiming that the Biman has been doing profits since last few years, more than Tk 8,000 crore was remained unpaid to the CAAB. Biman recently sent to a letter to the ministry seeking waiver of the dues of surcharge.


