Please Wait 15 Seconds...!!!   Close (X)

Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, 12:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gas crisis deepens in Chattogram

Published : Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: The energy crisis has now deepened further in the port city here.
According to Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) sources, the production of LNG in two floating plants has now declined to 370 million cubic feet daily.
The GTCL sources further said, only four cargo ships are scheduled to arrive in the country. So, the production of gas from two floating storages and regasification units (FSRUs) situated at Moheshkhali has declined.
"Five cargo ships are expected to arrive in the country next month," Director Operation of GTCL told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
"Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd (KGDCL) is now getting 290mcfpd of gas now for supplying it to subscribers in Chattogram," Aminur Rahman, GM Operation of KGDCL told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
But the demand of Chattogram     is 450mcfpd, he said.
The floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed by  Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1,000mcfpd, having the capacity of 500mcft each. But reduction of import of LNG had forced those units to decrease production daily in the recent months.
According to various subscribers in Chattogram alleged that there was no gas supply for domestic use for over 12 hours a day, particularly in the morning.
The subscribers had witnessed such a situation during the current week.
Sources said, those two FSRU units have been continuing their production at 30 per cent less than their capacity due to increase of prices in the world market. Sources said, such quantity of production will continue till the fall of prices in the international market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSEC eases floor price in block market
Glistening dew drops on grass blades in the morning sun let us know
World population hits 8b, creating many challenges
BNP seeks permission for Dhaka  rally
CAAB not authorised to waive Biman surcharge: Mahbub
Loss and damage finance tests global climate solidarity at COP27
Gas crisis deepens in Chattogram
HC seeks report on mobile tower radiation


Latest News
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Reduction in transactions of cash in microcredit to enhance transparency: Governor
BCL one-dayers to kick off on Nov 20
No possibility of food crisis in country: Razzaque
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
Bangladesh abstains in UN vote calling on Russia to pay reparations
Appropriate steps to be taken if diplomats cross boundary: Shahriar Alam
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to Jan 15
Air Incheon starts Dhaka-Seoul direct cargo flight
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally, DMP to give decision later on
DGFI official killed in shootout with drug smugglers along Tombru border
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Workshop on Fourth Industrial Revolution held in Gopalganj
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
3 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi triangular collision
World population hits 8 billion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft