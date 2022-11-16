Gas crisis deepens in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: The energy crisis has now deepened further in the port city here.

According to Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) sources, the production of LNG in two floating plants has now declined to 370 million cubic feet daily.

The GTCL sources further said, only four cargo ships are scheduled to arrive in the country. So, the production of gas from two floating storages and regasification units (FSRUs) situated at Moheshkhali has declined.

"Five cargo ships are expected to arrive in the country next month," Director Operation of GTCL told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

"Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd (KGDCL) is now getting 290mcfpd of gas now for supplying it to subscribers in Chattogram," Aminur Rahman, GM Operation of KGDCL told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

But the demand of Chattogram is 450mcfpd, he said.

The floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed by Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1,000mcfpd, having the capacity of 500mcft each. But reduction of import of LNG had forced those units to decrease production daily in the recent months.

According to various subscribers in Chattogram alleged that there was no gas supply for domestic use for over 12 hours a day, particularly in the morning.

The subscribers had witnessed such a situation during the current week.

Sources said, those two FSRU units have been continuing their production at 30 per cent less than their capacity due to increase of prices in the world market. Sources said, such quantity of production will continue till the fall of prices in the international market.













