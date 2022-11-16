DGFI officer shot dead, RAB constable injured in Bandarban

An officer of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) was shot dead and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel was wounded while conducting a drive against drug smugglers at Tombru border in Bandarban on Monday night. ISPR confirmed this in a press release early Tuesday.

Gunshots were exchanged between the drug traffickers and the joint team of RAB and DGFI at the Tombru border with Myanmar, under Ghumdhum union, which left the DGFI personnel dead and a RAB member injured, the press release said. ISPR, however, did not name the DGFI personnel.

Meanwhile, the injured, 30-year-old Sohel Barua, is a police constable and a member of RAB-15 in Cox's Bazar. He received first aid at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital before being sent to Dhaka that night to be admitted to the neurosurgery department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The doctors have already carried out surgery to remove a blood clot from his head, according to Associate Professor Fazle Elahi.

Assistant Sub-inspector of Naikhongchhari Police Station Joydeb said they were informed about firing at Konarpara area near the border but don't have information about who was involved.

Some locals claimed Myanmar insurgent group Al Yaqin members shot at a team of RAB-15 members at zero point of the border around 7:00pm last night while they were conducting a drive.

The truth about why and how drug smugglers fired shots at a DGFI officer at Tombru border in Bandarban will be identified and shared, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Tuesday.

Rohingya drug traffickers were involved in a shootout with Bangladesh armed forces at the Zero Point of the border in Bandarban's Tumabru, he added.

Bangladeshi forces were carrying out an anti-drug raid on a tip-off from defence intelligence, the Minister said on Tuesday. "One of our officers was shot dead. We are trying to identify how he was shot and which drug trafficker fired upon him."

